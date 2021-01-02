SHREVEPORT, La. - More than two dozen Shreveport firefighters from nine units were called to the scene of a house fire late Saturday night.
The fire at the home on the 1400 block of Captain Shreve Drive was reported around 10:45 p.m. The family who lives in the home escaped without injury, according to firefighters at the scene.
It's unclear whether the home had working smoke detectors. Fire investigators will begin to search to determine the cause of the fire and estimate the extent of the damage.