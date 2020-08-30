MINDEN, La. - The Women's Clinic at the Minden Medical Center was damaged Saturday evening, according to a post on its Facebook page.
Witnesses saw smoke coming from the building and called the fire department.
Minden firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained to one are of the building although it did suffer from heavy smoke damage.
The Women's Center continued to hold clinic on Monday in the Rural Health Clinic across the parking lot although some patients had to be rescheduled.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.