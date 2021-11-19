(Photo by Bill Lunn, KTBS TV)
SHREVEPORT, La. - A home on Crooked Creek Drive in far south Shreveport was damaged by fire Friday afternoon.
Firefighters said the blaze was contained to the front of the home and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
