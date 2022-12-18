WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday.
“Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch said.
Fire officials were alerted of the structure fire at the clinic, located at 810 Spur 156 in Waskom, around 11:30 a.m.
Fire officials believe the cause of the fire stems from the heating and air conditioning unit.
“Most animals made it out, but (they) did lose some,” she said, noting a total of about seven cats and dogs lost their lives.
“The building is pretty much a loss,” Couch reported. The animal hospital is operated by Dr. Robert Tiller.
The fire marshal was pleased to report no injuries.“No injuries. All employees made it out safely,” she said.