Grace Tabernacle, a church on the corner of Marshall and Constable Streets in Minden, is a total loss from fire.
Minden Fire Chief Brian Williams said the steeple is still standing, but otherwise both buildings are a loss.
“It’s the old Parkway Baptist Church,” Williams said. “It wasn’t in use, is what I’m being told. We had someone check into it to see if it was, so we could send them to another church for their Easter service.”
Williams said the initial call came in around 9:50 p.m. Friday.
“When our first unit arrived on the scene, it was to fire and heavy smoke,” Williams said. “Flames coming out of the roof. It was probably three-quarters involved at the time.”
The chief said it took fire crews quite a while to access the fire, due to renovations to the building.
“It was a lengthy access – the building had multiple roofs on it,” he said. “We had to go through a tin roof to get to a shingled roof to get through the ceiling.”
Roofs on both buildings are collapsed, he added. No one was at the church, and there were no injuries.
By 9 a.m. Saturday, the fire department was still on the scene, tending to hot spots. At this time, the cause is under investigation.
“Last night we had the state fire marshal and ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) here doing the investigation, and this morning the fire marshal has returned,” Williams said. “We don’t have any preliminary guesses as to the cause at this time.”
Williams said it is normal procedure for the fire marshal and ATF to respond to a fire in a house of worship.