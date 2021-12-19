SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire destroyed a Shreveport home Sunday morning.
The fire happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of Portland Avenue. The Shreveport Fire Department arrived around 9:24 a.m. to a home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the front entrance.
The single homeowner made it out of the home before the SFD arrived and before it engulfed in flames, but did sustain some injuries. The owner was transported to a local hospital for treatment. There is currently no information about the homeowner's physical condition.
"The home did sustain heavy fire damage in half of it and smoke and heat damage throughout," said Chief of Special Operations Skip Pinkston.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.