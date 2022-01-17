Vernal Street Fire

A firefighter putting out a fire at a house on Vernal Street.

A house was full engulfed in flames on Vernal Street in Shreveport around 3 p.m. Monday, Jan 17.

A married couple and their dog were home, but were able to make it out of the house with no injuries.

There's no word on the cause of the fire.

