A firefighter putting out a fire at a house on Vernal Street.
A house was full engulfed in flames on Vernal Street in Shreveport around 3 p.m. Monday, Jan 17.
A married couple and their dog were home, but were able to make it out of the house with no injuries.
There's no word on the cause of the fire.
