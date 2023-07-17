Caddo Fire District 4 fire July 17, 2023

Courtesy: Caddo Fire District No. 4

KEITHVILLE, La. -- Firefighters from multiple agencies battled a fire Monday morning at a house in the 3200 block of Keithville-Kingston Road. 

Caddo Fire District No. 4 fire July 17, 2023

The home was heavily involved when units from Caddo Fire District No. 6 arrived. Fortunately, no one was at home at the time. 

Caddo Fire District No. 4 July 17, 2023

Mutual aid with surrounding districts is essential in firefighting efforts, District 4 said in a social media post. Responding to the fire with Caddo Fire districts No. 4 and No. 6 were Caddo Fire District No. 5 and DeSoto Fire District No. 3. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

 

