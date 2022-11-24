SHREVEPORT, La. - A three-story motel under construction in south Shreveport was reduced to ashes early Thursday morning.
The Shreveport Fire Department received the call at 3:23 am from an individual at the nearby Comfort Inn who could see the flames coming from the multi-story building. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes and were confronted with three floors of the unfinished hotel fully involved in fire.
The first arriving units immediately called for a second alarm which doubled the number of responders and fire units. At one point the Shreveport Fire Department had over 20 units and almost 50 firefighters at this incident.
The building located in the 9000 block of Healthplex Drive near the Healthplex Family Clinic was a total loss.
There were no injuries reported. This fire is currently under investigation.