SHREVEPORT, La. -- A massive fire destroyed a small trucking business and some vehicles, just west of downtown.
Flames shot into the air, and thick, black smoke billowed and was seen for miles from the area of Texas Avenue and the foot of the Linwood Avenue bridge.
About three dozen Shreveport Fire Department units, along with help from Caddo Parish Fire District 1 responded to the 2-alarm blaze at about 11 a.m. Friday.
Fuel fed the fire that burned very hot. Explosions could be heard while firefighters poured water on the flames.
"Those are going to be some of those fuel tanks on some of those vehicles. There were a couple of Ford F-250's there. There were some 18-wheelers on property, and also some tanks where they do oil changes. So there were some explosions," said SFD Chief Clarence Reese
"No danger to any of the firefighters because we did take a surround and drown, or defensive attack approach," Reese added.
The chief says the business owner first called it in as a dumpster fire. But a passerby, Ray Moore, said he saw smoke coming from a 5-gallon bucket next to the building earlier.
"About an hour and a half later I saw the smoke billowing like the whole (city of) Shreveport was on fire," Moore said.
Chief Reese says the business owner knew nothing about anything burning in a bucket. The investigation continued as firefighters monitored hot spots.
Some drivers pulled over on the elevated off ramp from westbound I-20 toward I-49 south to watch the spectacle.