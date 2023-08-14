MT. CARMEL, La. – “It’s bad.”
That’s how Sabine Parish sheriff’s Chief Deputy Brad Walker describes a grass and woods fire that’s burning out of control in the south end of the parish.
Walker said he’s received reports that two or three homes have burned and more are in danger.
Deputies notified residents in the Florien and Mr. Carmel communities to leave. The following roads have been evacuated:
- Mt. Carmel Cut-Off
- Lee Jordan
- Sonny Road
- Monroe Skinner
- Mr. Carmel Cut-off
- Mt. Carmel Community
- Landon Road
“It’s not contained,” Walker said of the fire that involves hundreds of acres.
The flames are moving southwest toward the Plainview community. The area is primarily wooded but there are some homes in the vicinity, Walker said.
Heat, dry conditions and the wind are fueling the fire, he said.
Multiple fire departments and the state forestry department have responded.
"They are doing everything they can," Walker said.
State Highway 118 is closed from Highway 171 to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and only open for emergency vehicles. All others are asked to avoid the area.