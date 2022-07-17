HAUGHTON, La. - A fire occurred in the Mimosa Gardens subdivision in Haughton Saturday evening.
The fire occurred around 7:30 p.m. Fire units responded to reports of a carport on fire. Fire units arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames and a second house next door on fire from extension.
3 Engines, 1 Heavy Rescue, 1 Command Vehicle and 2 EMS units responded. Haughton Fire Department and South Bossier Fire District #2 responded to put out the flames.
We'll update you with additional details as we obtain them.