Haughton fire

HAUGHTON, La. - A fire occurred in the Mimosa Gardens subdivision in Haughton Saturday evening.

The fire occurred around 7:30 p.m. Fire units responded to reports of a carport on fire. Fire units arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames and a second house next door on fire from extension.

3 Engines, 1 Heavy Rescue, 1 Command Vehicle and 2 EMS units responded. Haughton Fire Department and South Bossier Fire District #2 responded to put out the flames.

We'll update you with additional details as we obtain them. 

