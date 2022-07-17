HAUGHTON, La. - Two homes in Haughton suffered serious damage in a fire over the weekend. It happened in the Mimosa Gardens subdivision Saturday evening.
Fire units responded to reports of a carport on fire at about 7:30 p.m. Crews found two homes on fire when they arrived in the 300 block of Murray Lane.
One firefighter was reportedly injured by a fallen tree limb while fighting the fire.
Multiple units from Bossier Parish Fire District #1, South Bossier Fire District #2, and the Haughton Fire Department responded to put out the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.