Haughton fire

Photo courtesy of Bossier Parish Fire District #1 Facebook page. 

HAUGHTON, La. - Two homes in Haughton suffered serious damage in a fire over the weekend. It happened in the Mimosa Gardens subdivision Saturday evening.

Fire units responded to reports of a carport on fire at about 7:30 p.m. Crews found two homes on fire when they arrived in the 300 block of Murray Lane.

One firefighter was reportedly injured by a fallen tree limb while fighting the fire.

Multiple units from Bossier Parish Fire District #1, South Bossier Fire District #2, and the Haughton Fire Department responded to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

