SHREVEPORT, La. - An early morning house fire displaced a Shreveport family Friday.
The fire happened around 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Caldwell Street. Firefighters say when they arrived the one story wood frame house was fully involved in flames.
Thankfully, everyone was able to escape without injury. No firefighters were injured.
The home is considered a total loss by firefighters. The Red Cross has been notified. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
It took 21 firefighters, roughly 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.
If you or someone you know needs a free smoke detector, contact the Shreveport Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau for a free smoke detector at 318-673-6740.
