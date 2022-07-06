SPRINGHILL, La. -- A Springhill man was reloading ammunition in a room of his house when a fire erupted and led to an explosion, killing him, the State Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday in a news release.
The fire happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest and claimed the life of Steve Leopard, 54.
His wife, Tabitha Clements, escaped the blaze unharmed and ran to a nearby fire station to summon help.
Firefighters found Leopard in a back room of the house.
Fire marshal agents said the cause of the fire was accidental.
In addition to Leopard's death, a puppy he and his wife were fostering also died in the fire. A second is unaccounted for. Four other puppies were saved.
"He was a sweet man and loved his foster pups," said Justin Thomas of Lumberjack Rescue and Friends.