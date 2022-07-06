Springhill fatal house fire July 2, 2022

SPRINGHILL, La. -- A Springhill man was reloading ammunition in a room of his house when a fire erupted and led to an explosion, killing him, the State Fire Marshal's Office said Wednesday in a news release. 

The fire happened at 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest and claimed the life of Steve Leopard, 54. 

His wife, Tabitha Clements, escaped the blaze unharmed and ran to a nearby fire station to summon help. 

Firefighters found Leopard in a back room of the house. 

Fire marshal agents said the cause of the fire was accidental. 

In addition to Leopard's death, a puppy he and his wife were fostering also died in the fire. A second is unaccounted for. Four other puppies were saved. 

"He was a sweet man and loved his foster pups," said Justin Thomas of Lumberjack Rescue and Friends. 

 
 
