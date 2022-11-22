HAYNESVILLE, La. -- A Haynesville man is charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to three vacant buildings, two of which spread to neighboring structures with people inside, the state Fire Marshal's Office said Tuesday.
Lorenzo Henderson, 28, was booked into the Claiborne Parish Detention Center Monday on two counts of aggravated arson and one count each of simple arson, burglary, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The first fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of McDonald Street. Flames from the vacant house had begun to damage a neighboring home with a family inside. No one was injured.
Several hours later, just after 4 a.m., firefighters were called to the 8200 block of Highway 534 where a vacant former church was on fire. Again, when firefighters arrived, they discovered that the fire had begun to damage the neighboring home where people were asleep. No one was injured.
Two hours later, another fire call came into the 200 block of Zion Drive where firefighters found a vacant mobile home on fire.
Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the fires, the Fire Marshal's Office was requested to investigate the incidents.
Deputy fire marshals determined the fires were intentionally set and connected. Henderson, who lived next door to the church, was identified as a suspect in the cases. His family owns the church property.
Henderson was located walking along U.S. Highway 79 near the police department and taken into custody. In an interview with deputies, Henderson admitted his involvement.