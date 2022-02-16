Binning Road fire 3 Feb. 16, 2022

MANSFIELD, La. -- Firefighters believe they have a grass and woods fire contained at this point around a Mansfield neighborhood; however, authorities say residents living in the Binning Road area shouldn't put their guard down. 

Binning Road fire Feb. 16, 2022

DeSoto firefighters, state forestry firefighters and DeSoto deputies are set up along Binning Road. 

Chief Deputy Ray Sharrow said Binning Road residents should be "hyper-vigilent" in case the flames cross a fire line. If it does, then residents may be asked to evacuate.

Binning Road fire 2 Feb. 16, 2022

"Right now, we're saying it's 100 percent contained, but that could change," Sharrow said. 

Binning Road fire 4 Feb. 16, 2022

The DeSoto Sheriff's Office sent out an alert early Wednesday afternoon after a fire started in the Marr Road area. It spread rapidly due to wind conditions. 

Residents were told to be prepared for possible evacuation. If conditions worsen, deputies will go door-to-door to notify those who may be in danger, Sharrow said. 

DPSO command center

DeSoto fire districts, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and sheriff's deputies will remain on the scene. 

The windy conditions have spread a lot of smoke throughout Mansfield and the surrounding areas. 

