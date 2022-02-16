MANSFIELD, La. -- Firefighters believe they have a grass and woods fire contained at this point around a Mansfield neighborhood; however, authorities say residents living in the Binning Road area shouldn't put their guard down.
Chief Deputy Ray Sharrow said Binning Road residents should be "hyper-vigilent" in case the flames cross a fire line. If it does, then residents may be asked to evacuate.
"Right now, we're saying it's 100 percent contained, but that could change," Sharrow said.
The DeSoto Sheriff's Office sent out an alert early Wednesday afternoon after a fire started in the Marr Road area. It spread rapidly due to wind conditions.
Residents were told to be prepared for possible evacuation. If conditions worsen, deputies will go door-to-door to notify those who may be in danger, Sharrow said.
DeSoto fire districts, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and sheriff's deputies will remain on the scene.
The windy conditions have spread a lot of smoke throughout Mansfield and the surrounding areas.