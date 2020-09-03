SHREVEPORT, La - Officials say a fire was extinguished quickly in the 3000 block of Parkhurst Street in the Werner Park neighborhood of Shreveport on Thursday.
Officials say 24 firefighters responded to the call and put the flames out within minutes.
Robert Taggart, public information officer of Shreveport Fire Department, says no residents were injured nor were firefighters harmed either. He says the owner was not at home during the fire.
"I have made contact with the homeowner," Taggart said. "And she is wanting anxiously to get back inside but our fire investigators are on the scene. They're going to be going over the structure to determine the cause."
He says assistance is being provide to the owner in the meantime.
We're going to make sure that she's taken care of and has shelter and all the resources that she needs," Taggart said. "It's a moderate amount of damage. We'll know when we get to go inside and actually overhaul the structure. Just to ensure that it's completely extinguished. And we''ll have a better idea of the extent of the damage."
Taggart says the cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.