SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire occurred Saturday evening on Shoreline Drive in Shreveport.
The fire happened around 5 p.m. in a resident's attic. The Shreveport Fire Department and Police Department arrived on the scene to stop the fire from spreading to the homes of nearby residents. According to Shreveport Fire Department Captain, Marcus K. Houston, the cause of the fire was due to wiring. The SFD checked the other side of the wall that separates the attic and discovered the wires.
"Usually here is a common attic for one resident, but in this case it's split in half and in that tight attic it was hard to get to," said Houston. "No one was in the attic, but the residents and neighboring residents smelled the smoke and quickly evacuated after the smoke alarms went off simultaneously."
No one was injured nor was anyone's belongings destroyed. The salvage and overhaul were the only items destroyed.