SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters battled two dwelling fires Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Wall Street south of downtown.
The fire was reported just before 8 a.m. and Fire Engine 5 was on the scene in 3 minutes. Two single-story, wood frame homes were engulfed in heavy flames.
Occupants of both homes escaped. Two were evaluated at the scene and taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
It took 36 firefighters to get the fire under control.
Both residences were total losses.
The Salvation Army also responded and provided the occupants with assistance to get temporary residences.