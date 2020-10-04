BATON ROUGE, La- The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) has deemed October 4th through the 10th as National Fire Prevention week.
This year's theme is "Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen." The goal of this theme is to educate communities on preventing the most common type of fire: kitchen and cooking-related fires.
The NFPA says 44% of home fires start in the kitchen, and 66% of home cooking fires start with food or other cooking materials.
Louisiana's State Fire Marshal (SFM) says that cooking-related fires have been one of the leading causes of fire deaths over the last few years.
A few tips to avoid kitchen fires from the SFM are:
- Stay in the kitchen while you're cooking anything. If you leave even for a short amount of time, turn off the stove.
- If you're simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly and use a timer to remind you that you're cooking.
- Be alert when cooking. This means avoid cooking when sleepy, after taking medication, or after drinking.
- Always keep an oven mitt and a pan lid nearby when cooking.
- If a small grease fire happens, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner and keep the pan covered.
- Have a "kid-free zone" of at least 3 feet around the stove, or around areas where hot food or drink sit.