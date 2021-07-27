SHREVEPORT, La. - A Highland neighborhood home is destroyed and an adjacent business is damaged after a major fire early Tuesday morning.
It happened shortly after midnight in the 200 block of Vine at Market Street just south of downtown.
Details are limited, but a KTBS 3 News crew on the scene just after the fire started says the blaze spread from the initial location to the second structure in minutes. At one point, more than 20 crews were battling the fire at the vacant home.
One firefighter was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in stable condition after becoming ill on scene.
The fire remains under investigation.