FLORIEN, La. - Devastating wildfires not seen in over 30 years burned through Sabine Parish on Monday, August 14.
But firefighters had the man power and tools they needed to minimize the spread.
On Monday, firefighter Doug Ensinger captured video of a destructive act of nature when the wildfires first broke out east of Florien, Louisiana.
It started as a small smoke cloud then quickly turned into a fire tornado, but he held his ground and was able to contain the tornado before it spread to a church and surrounding homes.
"It's like it came dancing across the clear skies," Ensinger says, "And when it got up to the edge of the flame line, it picked up the flames up inside it. We just stared in awe."
The fire tornado was near Mount Carmel Cut Off Road where the Jacksons lost their three-generation family home.
"We have extreme gratitude for the firefighters that were out here working," says Lauren Jackson, "This could have been a lot more catastrophic than what it was if the crews had not been out here doing the job."
When asked about the support from the community, Ensinger said, "It was really humbling knowing that the public and all the surrounding fighters came to our aid without a shadow of a doubt. They were there. Some of them showed up without even asking. They just showed up because they knew we needed help."
And the Jacksons are saying that the community is also showing up to help them.
Lauren Jackson said, "We have had people here every day bringing clothes because, again, they've lost everything. They've been bringing food, drinks, anything that you can think of. The community has been here trying to help."