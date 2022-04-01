SHREVEPORT, La- Paul Braun, a firearms instructor who trains both military and police, says there's really no good place to hide an unlocked firearm from your kids.
"Children have a natural curiosity and you can't hide anything from a child. You can't hide their birthday present, Christmas present because you're always able to find them as a child," said Braun.
Braun says there's no excuse not to secure your weapon.
"Every firearm ships with a gun lock. If you don't have a gun lock, you can go to any police department, sheriff's office, state patrol barracks and they will supply you with a free one, that's actually donated by the NRA," said Braun.
People listening may argue that locking a pistol up might make it harder to respond to an emergency. Braun says this shouldn't be an issue.
"Next to the bedside safe, they have rapid accessible gun locks," Braun said. "These take probably two seconds or less to be able to remove them by method of using a slight trick. It's really easy to do even if you're woken up in the middle of the night with that thump and bang downstairs so to speak."
Ultimately, the number one source of firearm related injury comes from assuming a gun is unloaded when it isn't.
"And I've never heard of someone being shot with an unloaded firearm. Every time we pick it up, we need to check that chamber to make sure there's a shell casing not or shell casing inside the firearm."
Braun emphasized that even though a safe or a lock might end up costing you, peace of mind at home is priceless.