LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session HB 1013 or Firearms Restoration bill is receiving a lot of attention since it was filed earlier this week. The bipartisan legislation was put together by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-District 17, State Senator Gary Stubblefield, R-District 6, and State Senator Ronald Caldwell, R-District 23.
According to Flowers, if this law passed, it would allow felons who have had their felony discharged, dismissed, and sealed to possess a firearm.
"We have a population that very strongly believes in the 2nd amendment and an interpretation that is very permissive," Flowers said.
Flowers said the Firearms Restoration Bill will open a pathway to restore a felons right to possess a firearm, if the crime they committed was non-violent.
There are many stipulations, a felon can only apply 10 years after completing his or her sentence. Any who has been convicted of homicide, robbery, terroristic threats and acts, sexual offenses, and many other violent crimes can not apply.
According to the proposed bill, a person may file only one uniform petition during his or her lifetime. A court may not sign a uniform order granting relief without a hearing and may not grant the uniform petition until 30 days have passed since the petition was served.
Flowers said she and the other two state lawmakers have been working on this new law since the last regular session. She said they all received a phone call from a constituent on this bill. One huge hurdle Flowers said they faced, how will this legislation comply with federal law.
"There is a part of the code that establishes this status for first time offenders, so we're basically, extending that to this law and this language as well which will address the federal law," she said.
Benjamin Bowers is a combat veteran who found himself in some trouble in 2014. He was charged with a felony in two different Arkansas counties, and now is on the verge of getting his law degree next May.
Bowers said a problem he's tried to address, he can't legally possess a firearm.
"I could go find a firearm being a felon within two days, it's just doing it the legal way and being able to protect oneself," Bowers said.
According to Bowers, he had his record expunged years after getting convicted, but he never went to prison. He said an application was submitted for a pardon in 2019 but he was denied.
Bowers said he understands being a veteran is the main reason why he wants to bare arms. He said it's been eight years since he committed non-violent crimes and doesn't plan on repeating his wrongs.
"I particularly don't ever plan on reoffending and so I think 10 years would be plenty enough," he said.
Nathan House is the general manger at Arkansas Armory. He said this new law is something he would support if passed. However, before those felons can buy a gun at his business they may want to consult with an attorney.
"If this law passes, they're going to need to speak with their attorneys and make sure that it applies to them," House said. "As a federal arms license dealer, I can't give anybody any advice as to whether they are eligible to buy a firearm or not."
This act does not prevent the use of the record of a prior felony conviction otherwise discharged, dismissed, and sealed under this subchapter for the following purposes: Determination of offender status, habitual offender status, impeachment upon cross-examination by Arkansas rules of evidence, and healthcare professional licensure by state agency or board.
For Bowers, this new law could be an opportunity to pass something special onto the next generation once he's a father.
"I'd be able to carry on the memory of my family because my dad has firearms that I'm sure being his only son that would like to pass onto me," Bowers said.
"As of now, I cannot legally be able to have those."
Flowers said they worked on this bill with stakeholders such as the Arkansas Crime Information Center, Arkansas State Police, and Prosecutors Association. She said the current law provides for individuals to apply for a pardon from the governor and this new law would not affect that process.
KATV did reach out the chief of staff for upcoming Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders on whether she support HB 1013. They said we are not going to comment on pending legislation at this time.