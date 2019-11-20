SHREVEPORT, La. – Former Shreveport Public Works Director Mike Wood has filed suit against the city, saying he is due back pay, sick leave and other compensation.
The amount sought by Woods is not listed in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Caddo District Court.
Wood was fired Jan. 15, which was less than a month after Mayor Adrian Perkins took office. Wood had been employed since May 1999 and worked his way up to the public works department head position.
“Defendant’s failure to pay Mr. Wood for his wages and earned sick leave in a timely manner was intentional and in bad faith, and as a result defendants are liable to Mr. Wood for penalty wages and attorneys’ fees,” Wood’s attorney, Allison Jones, said in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit states Wood has tried “amicably” to get the money. He sent a demand letter on Feb. 20.
Wages and sick leave that Wood says he is entitled to were earned because of the work he did prior to his termination, the lawsuit states.