SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport fire investigators are just starting their investigation behind a house fire.
Firefighters are still working to extinguish hot spots. According to Caddo 911 the fire started around 5:30 Thursday morning in the 2600 DeSoto Street in Shreveport's Ingleside Neighborhood.
KTBS 3 is told everyone inside was able to get out safely.
ON YOUR SIDE
American Red Cross disaster responders are often the first ones on the scene of a fire to provide care, compassion and a helping hand. That individual assistance is vital to families as they struggle to get on the path to recovery.
Individuals or businesses can donate directly on the American Red Cross website or by visiting your local chapter website. Partner agencies accept donations as well.
American Red Cross Partners:
Volunteering is also a great way to give back to our community and helps out tremendously. Contact the American Red Cross if you can help. In Shreveport they are located at 805 Brook Hollow Dr. and the phone number is (318) 865-9545.