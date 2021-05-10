SHREVEPORT, La. -- It took Shreveport firefighters less than a half-hour to snuff out a fire Monday morning that engulfed a two-story vacant house.
Firefighters responded around 11:07 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Market. Engin 2 arrived at 11:11 a.m. to find flames coming from the roof. The fire was under control by 11:29 a.m.
Firefighters initially had to protect the commercial business next door due to the home’s close proximity. The business did not receive any damage but the house is a total loss.
A person seen by witnesses leaving the house before the fire was detained by police for questioning. The house had no utilities connected at the time of the fire.
Ten fire units and 25 firefighters responded.
Shreveport fire investigators were on scene to determine a cause and origin of the fire, at this time the fire is still under investigations.
There were no injuries reported