SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport firefighters found a truck in Cross Bayou off Hearne Avenue Monday, and the drivers found no body inside the cab.
Clarence Reese, assistant to the city's fire chief, said a fisherman discovered what appeared to be a truck in the water using his fishfinder Friday, but just reported the find to authorities Monday morning.
Reese said the truck was located in about 16 feet of water and visibility under the surface was zero. Once the truck was located, he says the drivers would removed the license plate to determine the owner.
Firefighter left a buoy in the water to show the truck's location. Operations will begin soon on removing the truck from the bayou.