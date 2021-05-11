SHREVEPORT, La - Shreveport Firefighters quickly contained a fire to one room at the Clover Inn in the 5200 Blk. of Monkhouse Dr. near the Shreveport Regional Airport.
Firefighters were called to the Motel at 1:32 p.m. for an occupied room fully involved in fire. Firefighters from Fire Station No. 16 arrived on scene within 3 minutes and found heavy fire coming from a 1st floor motel room.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and the fire damage was contained to the one room. Adjacent rooms sustained smoke damage and a storage room behind the involved room had some minor damage.
The occupant in the room escaped prior to the fire departments arrival. That occupant was transported by the fire department to a local hospital for medical treatment not associated with the fire. The other occupants have been relocated to other rooms on property.
There were 11 – Fire Units and 28 – Firefighters on scene that battled the fire. The situation was placed under control at 1:46 p.m. by Battalion 3. There were no firefighters injured and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
The motel is still in operations and open for business.