Bossier City, La- As of Tuesday afternoon, firefighters in Bossier City were still on site of a massive pile of wood that caught fire again, Tuesday morning. The site first caught fire Monday afternoon.
The wood pile is on site at the Southern Disposal Service site on Old Shed Road. Public Information Officer Traci Ponder for Bossier City Fire Department says the pile is about two-to-three stories high. At 5:30 pm, three fire engines were still on scene keeping the fire under control. Ponder said heavy machinery was used to separate wood that did not catch fire, in order to stop fire spreading to it. Ponder explained, it's like a campfire in that when you leave it, there is a possibility it could reignite. She also mentioned the windy weather in Bossier City Tuesday did not help keep the fire down.
"Right now it is under control," said Ponder. "Again, they're gonna work to control it through the night...to keep it down. You're still gonna see this smoke. It very well may be there in the morning, but they're going to work through the night to keep it under control."
By under control, it means the fire is not violently burning and spreading to other areas. As of Tuesday afternoon, the firefighters were focusing on getting the fire completely put out. So far, Ponder did not have any information on the cause of the fire.