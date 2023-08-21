FLORIEN, La. - A fire in Sabine Parish is contained, but crews are still monitoring the area in case of flare-ups. Also, Negreet High School will be closed Monday as a precaution. The fire broke out Sunday afternoon on Dess Road near Rogers Road. It's just the latest in a string of fires in Sabine Parish that have been burning since early last week.
South Sabine Fire Chief Douglas Downs led the group in prayer overnight and asked for prayers for rain and for all first responders.
Monday on KTBS 3 First News, Florien Fire Captain Kelly Stewart offered an update on their firefighting efforts.
To the west, officials are also responding to a large wildfire in Shelby County, Texas. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire broke out off Hwy 96, in the Neuville area and it has since grown to 500 acres. There is a temporary flight restriction in place over the area to allow for aircraft to assist in battling the flames. As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the fire was 0% contained. There's no word on was sparked the fire.
Meanwhile, the Panola County Sheriff's Office has also been evacuating residents from a large wildfire near county roads 452 and 453 off of FM 31 south in the southeastern part of the county.
The Texas A&M Forest Service says it has burned 46 acres, and is 70 percent contained. The sheriff's office is asking people to avoid the area.
For anyone near the fire zone and in need of assistance evacuating, they are asked to call 911 or (903) 693-0333.
Texas A&M Forest Service is also responding to the Clear Lake Fire. It is estimated to be 600 acres, with 25% containment.