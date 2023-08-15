FLORIEN, La. - Classes have been canceled in Florien Tuesday following a massive wildfire that broke out Monday in Sabine Parish.
Meanwhile, the Red Cross is in Florien doing what it can to help.
The wildfire has been contained, but the Sabine Sheriff's Office says it is still a serious situation.
Several homes were burned and people in the Florien and Mount Carmel communities in south Sabine have been evacuated.
The South Sabine Fire Department says if you have been affected by loss of structure due to the fire please let Wards 1 and 2 know.
They are estimating more than 2,000 acres burned.
Contact Florien City Hall at 318-508-1633 if you need assistance.