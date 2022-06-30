SHREVEPORT, La.- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported 9 deaths, and over 11,00 hospital visits due to fire work injuries.
According to Louisiana Fire Marshal these accidents happens because people hold the firework too close and they can't get away fast enough from the exploding firework or even hold the firework while it's going off.
There are even more instances of property damage from firework accidents because the fireworks are set off too close to the property. Or fireworks are not put out properly and thrown away in a garbage can, which is inside a garage, inside a home.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal Public Affairs Director, Ashley Rodrigue, suggests that if you can go to a local, professional firework show, to choose that instead of doing your own.
If you are going to do your own, make sure you purchase your fireworks from a legal firework stand, because their permits ensure that the product has been tested and is safe.
Always have a bucket of water or hose nearby to either drench the fireworks or directly put them in the water bucket.
Be sure to pay attention to embers because they can cause fires, especially in dry conditions.
Children should never light fireworks, even sparklers are dangerous. If your child is holding a sparkler make sure an adult is holding it with them.