SHREVEPORT, La. - A lot of people will ring in the new year with a loud bang.
This time of year there are quite a few fireworks stands in the area offering small or big booms, colorful options and the good old-fashioned firecrackers.
But if parents are going to be handling fireworks New Year's Eve be sure to keep the children kids safe.
Jeremy Manning is selling fireworks this year and said there are some fireworks available that are safer for kids.
However, he stressed the importance of always having an adult present when handling fireworks. Supervision is always needed.
“Definitely safety becomes a huge factor anytime you are doing anything like this. We have special packs that are designed for smaller kids that really give the parents a little bit of lateral movement and also we go over a lot of the fireworks safety tips with parents whenever they come over with their kids and we teach them how to do it and just try to help them,” Manning said.
When it comes to buying fireworks, some buyers may already have the items, but others wait for better deals.
Manning said this year the fireworks sales have been a little bit slower than last year, however, a lot of people tend to buy these explosives last minute thinking they will get a better deal.
He added he tries to help out customers by offering buy one, get one deals.
However, he says sales will never compare to the amount of fireworks sold for the fourth of July.
“It all depends on the day of the weeks that the holiday falls on… also the weather. People tend to get out and want to play more whenever it’s warm, compared to 30 degrees. We are lucky that we are not going to have any rainfall,” Manning explained.
Most of these sellers will be at their fireworks stands until midnight.
According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives website, more than 50% of injuries related to these explosives are burns to your body, and 36% are injuries to your hands and fingers.
Fireworks Safety Tips
If fireworks are legal where you live, keep these safety tips in mind:
- Kids should never play with fireworks. Things like firecrackers, rockets, and sparklers are just too dangerous. If you give kids sparklers, make sure they keep them outside and away from the face, clothing, and hair. Sparklers can reach 1,800° — hot enough to melt gold.
- Buy only legal fireworks (legal fireworks have a label with the manufacturer's name and directions; illegal ones are unlabeled), and store them in a cool, dry place. Illegal fireworks usually go by the names M-80, M-100, blockbuster or quarter-pounder. These explosives were banned in 1966, but still account for many fireworks injuries.
- Never try to make your own fireworks.
- Always use fireworks outside and have a bucket of water and a hose nearby in case of accidents.
- Steer clear of others setting off fireworks. They can backfire or shoot off in the wrong direction.
- Never throw or point fireworks at someone, even as a joke.
- Don't hold fireworks in your hand or have any part of your body over them while lighting. Wear eye protection, and don't carry fireworks in your pocket — the friction could set them off.
- Point fireworks away from homes, and keep away from brush and leaves and flammable substances. The National Fire Protection Association estimates that local fire departments respond to more 50,000 fires caused by fireworks each year.
- Light one firework at a time (not in glass or metal containers), and never relight a dud.
- Don't allow kids to pick up pieces of fireworks after an event. Some may still be ignited and can explode at any time.
- Soak all fireworks in a bucket of water before throwing them in the trash can.
- Think about your pet. Animals have sensitive ears and can be very frightened or stressed by the Fourth of July and other big celebrations. Keep pets indoors to reduce the risk that they'll run loose or get injured.
If an Injury Happens
If a child is injured by fireworks, immediately go to a doctor or hospital.
If an eye injury happens:
- Don't let your child touch or rub it, as this may cause even more damage.
- Don't flush the eye out with water or try to put any ointment on it.
- Cut out the bottom of a paper cup, place it around the eye, and get medical care right away — your child's eyesight may depend on it.
If your child is burned:
- Remove clothing from the burned area.
- Call your doctor immediately.
Fireworks are meant to be enjoyed and keep all family members is safe.