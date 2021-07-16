BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health announced the first two winners of the Shot At A Million program.
Clement Dasalla and Skyla Degrasse were selected in the drawing conducted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation and overseen by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday.
- Dasalla, an 80-year-old New Orleans resident, won the first of four $100,000 Shot At A Million cash prizes.
- Degrasse, a 17-year-old from Hammond, won the first of nine $100,000 scholarships.
“Congratulations to Clement and Skyla for being our first Shot At A Million winners and for getting the COVID-19 vaccine so they can protect themselves and others. All across Louisiana, more and more people like Clement and Skyla are choosing to go Sleeves Up — and right now you have four more chances to join them as Shot At A Million winners,” said Edwards. “Now more than ever, we need our people to be protected against COVID-19 and, thankfully, we have three safe and effective vaccines that will do just that. So, go get your first vaccine and then register at ShotAtAMillion.com. Together, we can end the COVID pandemic in Louisiana.”
- Enter by July 16, by 11:59:59 p.m. for the July 21 drawing
- Enter by July 23, by 11:59:59 p.m. for the July 28 drawing
- Enter by July 30, by 11:59:59 p.m. for the Aug. 4 drawing
- Enter by July 31, by 11:59:59 p.m. for the Aug. 6 grand prize drawing
Each weekly drawing consists of one $100,000 cash prize and one $100,000 scholarship.
As of noon July 15, more than 720,000 Louisianans have registered for their Shot At A Million.