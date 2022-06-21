BENTON, La. – First Baptist Bossier was partially successful Tuesday in Bossier District Court in having some of the claims brought by former members dismissed.
The ongoing church dispute is not over, though, as a separate lawsuit questioning financial decision-making of church leaders is still pending.
What District Judge Charles Smith ruled on this morning was First Baptist Bossier’s motion asking the court to dismiss a lawsuit filed by some former members who said changes were made illegally to the articles of incorporation, also referred to as bylaws, in 2014 not long after the Rev. Brad Jurkovich assumed the pastoral position.
First Baptist Bossier sought to have that lawsuit dismissed by challenging the timeliness of when it was filed, saying it did not comply with state law. The church also questioned whether the plaintiffs, some of whom are former members, had legal standing to file the lawsuit. And the church questioned whether matters involving an internal church debate should be decided in court.
Smith ruled in the church’s favor on those issues.
“The court ultimately concluded that the plaintiffs’ claims are time-barred. First Baptist Bossier’s motion was granted and the plaintiffs’ claims seeking to invalidate the articles of incorporation have been dismissed,” First Baptist Bossier said in a statement in response to the judge's decision. “First Baptist Bossier is thankful for the court’s decision. We intend to continue our vigorous defense against all remaining claims with the ultimate goal of moving past any efforts to damage and divide our ministry.”
Attorney Allison Jones, who represents the plaintiffs, said her clients challenged the way the church bylaws were amended because of alleged failure to give proper notice to the church membership, failure to make complete disclosures by hiding the “true effect of the amendments,” and giving Jurkovich “autocratic control of a Baptist church which purports to be answerable to its members.”
Jones said it her clients’ contention those actions caused the bylaws to be null and void, and their adoption constituted a breach of fiduciary duty by Jurkovich and the church leadership.
First Baptist Bossier said in its statement the articles of incorporation were unanimously adopted during a properly noticed membership meeting attended by about 1,600 members, including some of the lawsuit plaintiffs.
“It is First Baptist Bossier’s position that all of the plaintiffs’ claims are without merit and represent an improper attempt by former members to litigate an internal church dispute,” the church said in the statement.
Jones said the judge’s decision only focused on a narrow portion of the claims in the lawsuit.
“The court did not and has not yet been asked to determine the merits of my clients’ claims that Dr. Brad Jurkovich and the leadership at First Baptist Bossier have breached their fiduciary duties in the numerous ways alleged in the lawsuit. Today’s ruling does not and will not stop my clients’ ultimate goal of transparency in the church they have placed so much faith in,” Jones said in her statement.
The court ruled last month First Baptist Bossier must turn over financial records to the former members, who alleged money was being diverted from money meant for missionaries and spending it on the Conservative Baptist Network, where Jurkovich serves as a spokesman. Th records include investment accounts, purchase orders, paid invoices, payroll data and files, bank transfers and deposit records dating to 2013.
Also, Smith said the church has to hand over other records such as annual housing allowances, insurance information, church members with credit and/or purchasing cards, all credit and purchasing card statements, list of individuals with church cell phones and the bills, loan documents, list of all active, inactive or removed members, and all confidentially agreements and non-disclosure
“Litigation will continue. Discovery will be conducted, and, ultimately, despite all of the First Baptist Bossier’s leadership’s efforts to stymie the truth being told, the truth will be told. My clients are committed to taking all the necessary actions possible to facilitate the truth being told, in court or outside of court. They are likewise simultaneously hopeful that reconciliation will one day be possible, but Dr. Jurkovich’s actions have been antithetical to reconciliation,” Jones said.