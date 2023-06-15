SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Southern Baptist Convention's vote this week to prohibit women from serving as pastors puts close to 2,000 Baptist churches across the country in a tenuous position because these churches have women in the now-prohibited roles.
One of those churches is First Baptist Church in Shreveport. At 1,200 members, it is one of largest churches in the region. It was founded in 1845, just months prior to the establishment of the Baptist Convention.
FBC Shreveport currently has two women ministers on staff.
“Our church is a little unusual in that our history with women in roles of deacons and as ministers goes back to the 70s," said Jeff Raines, FBC Shreveport senior pastor. "And our church made that decision based on our interpretation of scripture. Other people interpret the scriptures differently, but we felt this was faithful. God’s word led us to take this step.”
The Convention expelled five churches this year for having women serving as pastors. One of those churches was Saddleback Church in California, founded by well-known pastor author Rick Warren.
In addition to the expulsions, the Convention passed an amendment stating church's must have only men serving as a pastor or elder. The amendment passed handily, but it will not go into effect for at least year when a second vote can be taken as required by church policy.
Raines says that regardless of how the Convention proceeds, FBC will not change its policy.
“This is just part of who we are and if the Southern Baptist Convention says we don’t want your money anymore, we’ll find other ways to follow our calling and do what Jesus has called us to do," Raines said.