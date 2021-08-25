NATCHITOCEHS, La. -- The Natchitoches City Council on Monday approved the appointment of Natchitoches police Capt. Nikeo Collins as police chief, according to the Natchitoches Parish Journal.
Collins has served 27 years in police department, starting as a reserve where he volunteered his time while also enrolled as a student at Northwestern State University. He started full time in 1996 as a patrolman, working his way through the department as he progressed.
In 1998, Collins started in investigations and became a part of the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force.
“Capt. Collins is a very impressive individual,” said Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr., who mentioned that Collins has been instrumental in getting over $1 million in grants to fund law enforcement efforts to continue serving the community.