BOSSIER CITY, La - They called it Celebration Sunday at First Bossier Baptist Church.
A massive renovation unveiled for the entire congregation and public at large on East Texas Street.
A ribbon cutting to show off the new events center, a new foyer, a chapel, a kitchen....everything looking fantastic as First Bossier embarks on this new chapter. Of course all of this coming a little over 2 years after major portions of the church were destroyed by fire. Pastor Brad Jurkovich told KTBS this day can be a testimony for anybody in the ArkLaTex facing what seems to be an insurmountable trial.
"Whatever you're facing, with the Lord's help, you can trust Him....He'll provide, protect, empower and do some things if you'll give it all to Him. Whoever sees this story, they can know that whatever tragedy they may be going through or have been through, I think they can look at this congregation and say 'you know they took a big hit and yet they trusted God they persevered'. Here we are two and half years later, we've had so many new people connect with our church, and also those that have been here a long time said we're going to press forward and trust God for even greater things," said Pastor Brad Jurkovich of First Bossier Baptist Church.
Pastor Brad also announced that when the project is completely finished, everything will be paid for and came in under budget.