2 years ago this month, First Bossier Baptist Church was dealing with a devastating fire that burned up a good portion of the church.
The rebuild, with major modifications is well underway.
This is what it looked like today, as services were held in the sanctuary which was not damaged by the fire. Lots of progress being made outside and inside.
"2 years later and we're rebuilding and moving forward in exceptional ways. In fact I'm standing in what's going to be our new foyer special events center. What an incredible spacious facility. As we were rebuilding, we completely remolded our First Kids facility, which is babies all the way through 5th grade. This is the foyer of our brand new, students ministry, that's 6th grade through 12th grade," said Brad Jurkovich, Senior Pastor at First Bossier Baptist Church.
First Bossier has also purchased the old AT&T building just south of the main campus. That's being remodeled and will be used for other ministries in the future.