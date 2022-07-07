NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana has reported a confirmed case of monkeypox, an infectious disease similar to smallpox that has raised alarms as an outbreak has reached 36 states since spring.
The case is in an individual from Region 1, which includes Orleans, Jefferson and St. Bernard Parish. In addition, an out-of-state resident visiting Louisiana also tested positive for the virus.
The infection was announced Thursday by the the Louisiana Department of Health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified over 605 cases in 36 states and Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.
