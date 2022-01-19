FILE - This 2016 photo made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a strain of Candida auris cultured in a petri dish at a CDC laboratory. A hospital in New Orleans says, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, it has identified two patients infected with a rare, drug-resistant fungus — the first time it's been found in Louisiana. Candida auris has already been found in Washington, D.C., and at least 20 other states including Georgia, Florida and Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The fungus is a harmful form of yeast that can be resistant to the most common antifungal drugs. (Shawn Lockhart/CDC via AP)