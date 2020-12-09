vaccination generic
HONS

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The first shipment of vaccines to combat the COVID-19 virus are expected Monday at one, possibly two, area hospitals.

A spokeswoman for Willis-Knighton Health System said 975 doses will arrive from Pfizer. The doses will be shared among the hospital's campuses. 

Willis-Knighton should get another allotment from Shreveport-based Morris & Dickson.

Ochsner LSU Health "anticipates" also receiving a shipment of the vaccine Monday. But the delivery could not be confirmed Wednesday. 

Front-line healthcare workers are in line to be the first to get the shots, which could come just days after the vaccine's arrival. 

1
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments