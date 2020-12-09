SHREVEPORT, La. -- The first shipment of vaccines to combat the COVID-19 virus are expected Monday at one, possibly two, area hospitals.
A spokeswoman for Willis-Knighton Health System said 975 doses will arrive from Pfizer. The doses will be shared among the hospital's campuses.
Willis-Knighton should get another allotment from Shreveport-based Morris & Dickson.
Ochsner LSU Health "anticipates" also receiving a shipment of the vaccine Monday. But the delivery could not be confirmed Wednesday.
Front-line healthcare workers are in line to be the first to get the shots, which could come just days after the vaccine's arrival.