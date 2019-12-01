First Cup with First News: Academy Sports + Outdoors

SHREVEPORT, La. - A huge thanks to Academy Sports + Outdoors for hosting First Cup with First News this morning.
Academy Sports + Outdoors – a sports, outdoor, and recreation lifestyle retailer dedicated to making it easier for everyone to enjoy more sports and outdoor fun – is making holiday shopping easy and fun for the whole family.
Academy has great deals throughout the season so customers can get more for less. Our Black Friday deals are our best deals of the year and they are still available in store and online!
To see all of Academy’s incredible Black Friday deals, or find your local Academy Sports + Outdoors store, please visit Academy.com.