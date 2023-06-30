MANSFIELD, La. – Thirteen years has not dimmed the heartache of a Stonewall family who are being forced again to relieve the tragic death of a child.
Tears readily flowed Friday afternoon on the first day of the retrial of Brian Horn, 47, of Keachi. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the March 30, 2010 death of 12-year-old Justin Bloxom of Stonewall.
Horn is on trial a second time because the Louisiana Supreme Court in 2014 reversed his first conviction and death sentence in Justin’s death.
No mention was made of that first trial during opening statements as the new trial got underway at 1 p.m. in Mansfield. Jurors selected in Vernon Parish are hearing the evidence for the first time.
A box of Kleenex was passed to the jurors as some on the panel were wiping their eyes as John Witham Jr. took the stand as the first witness. The 28-year law enforcement veteran is Justin’s uncle.
He was at work with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office when he got a call from his sister, Amy Bloxom, who is Justin’s mother, telling him Justin was missing. Witham went to Justin’s friend’s home in Stonewall where he was last seen to meet Bloxom and other family members there. Soon, he was summoned by retired Chief Deputy Pat Cobbs to get in his vehicle.
“I just knew it was bad; that’s all,” Bloxom told Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall.
He was asked to identify Justin’s body.
Witham was overcome with emotion as he described the scene and how he had to break the news to his sister. “He’s gone. … I just held her.”
Revisiting that day never gets easy. “It’s 13 years later and look at me,” said Witham as he wiped tears.
Bloxom, who had been seated on the front row clutching a photograph of Justin, was not in the courtroom during Witham's testimony. She and other family members were given the opportunity to leave prior to him taking the stand since photos of Justin's body would be shown to the jury.
Prior to that, a school photo of Justin filled a TV monitor. Assistant District Attorney Nancy Berger-Schneider referred to it as she told jurors during opening statements she was going to introduce them to him. She told of Justin's life and things he liked to do, such as skateboarding.
But his voice has been silenced, Berger-Schneider said. Horn, she said, not only murdered Justin, he also stalked and hunted him like prey.
Justin was staying overnight with his close friends and one-by-one all went to sleep, except for Justin who was last seen around 3 a.m. texting on his phone.
Justin was texting with “Amber,” who said she was 15 and wanted to meet him. Amber said she’d send a friend to pick him up for a rendezvous. The “friend” who picked up Justin turned out to be Horn in his green Action Taxi cab.
And Amber wasn’t a girl. Instead, it was Horn, Berger-Schneider said.
The last text from Justin’s phone was at 3:13 a.m. “The car died,” it said.
However, that’s the approximate time prosecutors believe Horn killed Justin. He died of asphyxiation and his body left in a shallow slough of water – “discarded like garbage on the side of the road,” Berger-Schneider said.
As DeSoto Parish sheriff’s investigators and deputies began their search for Justin, an Amber Alert also went out. It prompted an untold number of almost immediate responses of people who saw the green taxi early that morning on U.S. Highway 171 and in the neighborhood where Justin’s friends lived.
Kevin Horn, who is Brian Horn’s brother, got that alert and realized that cab was in his driveway and Brian Horn was asleep on his couch. Kevin Horn took Brian Horn to the substation in Stonewall, where he was taken into custody.
“I ask you to be the final voice for Justin Bloxom,” Berger-Schneider told jurors.
Horn is represented by a team of attorneys who defend defendants charged in capital murder cases. His attorney, in open statements, disputed the state’s statement of facts and instead said the case against Horn is based on opinion, guess work and circumstantial evidence.
He said Justin’s death was a tragic loss of an innocent life. But he said Horn was not a murderer.
Another witness Friday was retired Capt. Brett Cooper. He gave insight on how the investigation unfolded and how Horn became a suspect. Cooper also was asked to identify photographs of the scene, which included Justin’s body in the slough, along with evidence that was collected there and from Kevin Horn’s truck.