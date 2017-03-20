If you love ice cream--- You are in luck. Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring by giving away ice cream to customers on Free Cone Day.
Guests can pick up a small vanilla cone at participating non-mall U.S. Dairy Queen restaurants today only. No purchase is necessary to accept the offer, which will be available all day and is limited to one per person.
The fast food chain will also take donations in support of the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Dairy Queen collected $200,000 for the cause last year,
Click here to find your nearest DQ.