BATON ROUGE, La. - Nearly $40.5 million was wagered in the first four days most Louisiana residents could use mobile sports betting apps, according to figures released Thursday.
But the six companies that offered mobile sports betting in January posted a loss of nearly $9 million, due to aggressive promotions such as giving players a few hundred dollars in free bets for opening up an account and matching how much money a player deposited, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board said. About $11.7 million was placed in promotional wagers.
