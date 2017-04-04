Public transportation is getting a huge upgrade this year in the city of Shreveport.

"Our new lobby is going to accommodate 120 seats. To my left hand side here we do have our new ticketing counter, that will be a lot larger than the one in our downtown terminal, it's going in now. To the right hand side of our ticket counter will be a retail space for a convenience store, which is an added feature to our terminal that we don't currently have at our downtown terminal.

"As we move into the Sportran admin side of the facility, the Sportran admin side offers a.....the very first office is the security office. It's where all of our cameras will be housed for the entire facility. We work with Shreveport Police Department as we do currently to have someone here 24/7 to monitor the situation and the things that are happening in this terminal," said Dinero Washington of Sportran.

On the exterior of the building one side will have two lanes that can handle eight Sportran buses. On the opposite side, three lanes with a capacity for 12 Sportran buses. But, this is an Inter-modal Facility, which means two or more different forms of transportation.

RELATED STORY: BUS TERMINAL BREAKS GROUND

"Greyhound will have a bus holding area over here. The grey concrete wall, the retention wall will be where the Greyhound buses that come in off route that are parked at the facility will be stored. Other Greyhound buses when they come in will not use the Sportran lanes, this area here has been designated so they will be able to pull under this canopy and unload. here are 3 lanes here for Greyhound buses to pull under this canopy and unload.

"This side of the building will be where their offices will be for Greyhound Management Team, as well as you find on this side of he building this area down here will be their baggage claim area," said Washington.

There will also be an Amtrack Throughway Service, which is a bus that commutes between the Amtrack station in Longview, Texas, the Shreveport Regional Airport and here.

It's estimated to cost about $5.1 million dollars, with the Federal Transit Administration doling out the cash. The city of Shreveport donated the land which is right across from the police department on Murphy Street. And, of course, many people want to know when it will be open for business?

"We expect to be completed late July early August. We expect to move in this facility late August early September, somewhere in that time frame," said Washington.

Another interesting entity that might be a part of the new terminal is ride share companies like Uber and Lyft. The leaders at Sportran are looking to have conversations with those companies to see if they would like to become what they call a "co-share partner" when the new facility opens up this fall. They would serve to pick up people from the terminal and take them places that the buses don't go.