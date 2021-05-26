NEW ORLEANS, La - A company under the license of Southern University today announced an exclusive partnership to produce an inhalable medical cannabis formulation to benefit Louisiana Veterans suffering from PTSD-Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
The company, Ilera Holistic Healthcare is partnering with San Francisco based PAX Labs to create the inhaler called Freedom.
The inhaler is available through the state licensed MMJ pharmacies and accessible to all patients in Louisiana through a doctor’s recommendation.
"This is a medicinal that needs to be used in America, so that people that are suffering can actually have some relief," Dr. Corey Hebert, Chief Medical Officer o Ilera Holistic Healthcare told Hometown Productions. "The doctors need to wake up and recognize that as well as the general population at large."
Gary Hess, veteran and founder of Veterans Alliance for Holistic Alternatives, also attended the announcement. Hess told Hometown Productions, "It's important that we get the message that veterans have access to plant medicine, botanical medicines, to get off of the pills, and to give them alternative solutions to give them a life of balance."
Southern University is the only HBCU in the nation to launch CBD and THC lines of medicinal marijuana products.